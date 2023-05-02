MEMORIAL: This month, we pause to remember the men and women who gave their lives in service to their country.
Bradford Publishing Co. is putting together a special section to commemorate the selfless sacrifices made by so many. We want to do our part to ensure these selfless men and women are never forgotten.
The section will be called Some Gave All.
We are asking the public to share photos and stories with us of loved ones who never made it home. And we are asking our local veterans to share stories of those who served with them, but never made it back to their loved ones.
While we are grateful every day for the men and women who have served, Memorial Day is to honor and mourn those who have died while serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
To share a photo or a story, contact the Era newsroom after 1 p.m. Monday through Friday, by email at news@bradfordera.com, by mail at P.O. Box 365, Bradford, PA 16701; by phone at 814-362-6531; or stop in to see us at 43 Main St.
We would ask that folks don’t mail in their only copy of a treasured photo. Bring it to the office after 1 p.m. on weekdays; we can scan it and return it immediately.
When sending in a submission, please include a phone number so a reporter may contact you for further questions. We will accept submissions until May 15.
We’re proud to be a part of such a patriotic community. It’s always a pleasure to see the American flags flying, the beautiful banners honoring our Hometown Heroes and the care and generosity that veterans’ organizations show communities.