MARILLA: Time’s almost up, folks. Have you submitted your photos of Marilla to the Bradford City Water Authority yet?
The contest is drawing to a close at the end of business on Friday, and with it the chance to win some gift certificates to members of the Bradford Area Chamber of Commerce, along with a chance to be in a Marilla calendar.
If you’re waiting for the last minute, it’s nearly here.
There’s no cost to enter, and since Marilla is one of the most popular places in the county to hike, fish and take photos, we’re guessing that a lot of people have photos that could qualify.
The Bradford City Water Authority’s “We Love Marilla” contest is open to all photographers — amateurs and professionals.
The complete rules can be found on the Bradford Water Authority website at bradfordwater.com.
There is a limit of three entries per category of ground level or aerial. First, second and third place will be awarded, with Chamber of Commerce gift certificates of $300, $200 and $100, respectively, in both the amateur and professional categories.
Entries must include the name, address and telephone number, along with email address, photo category of entry and a photograph. Again, terms and conditions are available at the Water Authority’s website.
Photo Contest entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, and majestic beauty of the content.
We’re hoping for photos of all seasons at Marilla Reservoir — the cold, crisp, sparkling snow and ice, the blossoms and rebirth of spring, the lush and vibrant greens of summer and the gorgeous array of colors of autumn. We’ve got some of the most beautiful landscape in the world — let’s show it off!