LIGHTNING. “When Thunder Roars, Go Indoors,” is the mantra of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and with the anticipated storm fronts moving through McKean County the next few days, we might just want to heed their advice.
According to NOAA, lightning strikes about 25 million times a year in the U.S. alone and is hotter than the surface of the Sun — reaching temperatures near 50,000 degrees. Each year, approximately 20 people die from lightning strikes, and hundreds more are severely injured.
So far in 2023, there have been five lightning fatalities, the first on April 15 in Chester County, when lightning struck a 48 year-old male driving on a roadway.
The organization also suggests tragedy can be prevented by seeking shelter. “When thunderstorms threaten, get inside a building with plumbing, electricity, or even a hard-topped metal vehicle,” suggests the National Weather Service, who collect information on weather-related deaths. Per NOAA, once you have reached a safe place sit tight, for at least 30 minutes after the last sound of thunder is heard.
NOAA continues by reminding folks not to be fooled by blue skies, if you hear thunder then lightning is close enough to pose an immediate threat. While only about 10 percent of lightning strike victims die from their injuries, many more survivors must live the rest of their lives with intense pain, neurological disabilities, depression and other health problems.
To avoid being injured by lightning, have a safety plan. And, for more information and resources, visit https://www.weather.gov/safety/lightning.