LETTER 4: We’ve been sharing a letter from 1923 from a Bradford resident, Paul P. Lyon, who was working in the Dominican Republic. He wrote to The Era to share his insights about the island.
“The initial cost of a car is the States price plus freight and 20 percent duty. Gasoline costs from 35 to 45 cents. The cost of living here is a mixed affair. Food stuffs and clothing brought from the United States is very high, whereas everything raised here or brought from Europe is cheap. Labor is cheap. So it seems to be up to the individual how he conserves his money.
“The natives of all classes live their own lives. The peon class of the country districts require less than the cigarette money of many American families. The staple foods are rice, beans, plantains, fruits, chicken, eggs, beef, coffee and casabe bread. If necessary, a poverty stricken family can live on one big sweet potato (not very sweet) per day, and keep it up. No matter what they live on they have ingrained in them since the days of Christopher Columbus a politeness, a polish that might well put to shame the best of our busy North Americans.
“Not long ago I was a guest overnight in a modest home in a small town. To pass the evening I engaged for a while in teaching English to the boy of the family who absorbed it eagerly. When I rose to go to my room for the night the 12-year-old boy proceeded to teach me something. He rose and with the polish of a courtier said to me “Dios lo acompana,” which means God be your companion, and I hope he was.”
One more to go.