LETTER 3: Here is the third part of the letter from Bradford resident Paul P. Lyon in December of 1923, as he was working in the Dominican Republic. In the first two parts, he has described the weather, the ability to grow nearly anything and the ubiquitousness of liquor.
“Outside of the big sugar plantations, some smaller cocoa farms, some inconsiderable sawmills just scratching the edge of the big pine forests, there are no industries in the island.
“The solid foundation has been started for development of innumerable industries, a foundation in the form of good roads. Already exists one improved road straight from Monte Cristy on the north coast 175 miles to Santo Domingo, the capital city, on the south coast. This is frequently driven in seven or eight hours without the necessity of shifting a gear for grades in the whole distance even though the above mentioned mountain range is crossed at a considerable altitude. Other roads are built radiating out from the Capital and a comprehensive program for a network of good roads is on paper and planned in much detail that will be consistently followed out. There lies the foundation for the future of this Republic. That is one of the good things accomplished by the American occupation.
“These good roads have opened the market for automobiles and trucks. Judging by the license plates I have seen there must be nearly 5,000 cars here and the makes are distributed much as they are in the States with our ambitious friend, Henry, in the long, strong lead.”
