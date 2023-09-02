LABORING: What can you do if you have to work on the Labor Day holiday?
Take it from those who know — find a way to celebrate anyway. Take some time out during the work day to have a little fun. If you are the person in authority, celebrate the employees in the workplace with a company-sponsored meal or a few snacks to liven up the day. Employees can offer support to others with a small labor of love or kindness by donating time or food to a local food pantry, and your employer may offer a bit of time off for volunteer work. Take a moment to thank one another for something specific or for simply making the workplace more enjoyable, even if you have to be there on a holiday.
After work, depending on your shift, make a meal you wouldn’t normally make on a work day. Even better, invite the neighbors and have a tailgate in the driveway. Set up a cornhole game, get out the grill, and play some music. Or, go shopping. Labor Day and the days leading up to Monday, are notorious for sales. And, when all of this excitement wears you out, turn the yard into a theater and watch a movie outside. While you are out there, backyard camping is still pretty cool this time of year (and you don’t have to be a child to enjoy it).