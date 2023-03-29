JUNIATA: We admit to still getting a bit excited when we get a package in the mail.
On Tuesday, one came from the Juniata River Valley Visitor’s Bureau. Thinking back to what we know of Juniata County, it isn’t much — it’s pronounced Joo-nee-at-uh and is largely farmland and forest.
We were curious about what a tourism bureau might promote — and we weren’t disappointed. A kerchief that said “Explore Southern Juniata County PA” at the center surrounded a logo SO.J-CO. That grabbed our attention. At the sides of the kerchief were the names of the towns, Port Royal, East Waterford, Mifflintown and Thompsontown. And the colors were blue and gold — Pennsylvania state colors. The kerchief was wrapped around a fly swatter, and around a can cooler, a keychain, all natural bug spray, a sticker with the logo and a sticker of a Highland cow.
It worked. We wanted to know more.
A brochure with the package advertised the Port Royal Speedway, “arguably the premier half-mile dirt track on the East Coast;” the nationally known, award-winning Buttonwood Campground; and Lovetwo Farm, which hosts hay wagon rides through the crop field and gives folks the chance to meet Harry the miniature Highlander, Theo the water buffalo and Remington the zoonky.
There are four covered bridges in the county, with two in South Juniata County — the Lehman Covered Bridge and the Pomeroy-Academia Covered Bridge, the longest one in Pennsylvania.
“Scenic views, paths less traveled, charming communities, local favorites — there’s a reason you seek out ‘hidden gems’ for vacations, and southern Juniata County has some of the best.”
We’re grateful for the package, mostly because it opened our eyes to another awesome place to visit, right here in Pennsylvania.