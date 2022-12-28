INNOCENCE: With only three days left until 2023, today, Dec. 28, 2022 the Catholic Church recognizes Holy Innocents Day, observed annually to commemorate the execution of the innocent, male children in Bethlehem. King Herod gave orders to kill all boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity who were two years old or younger, in accordance with information he had learned from a Magi — his intention was to kill the infant Jesus.

Herod’s extreme paranoia and cruelty failed to stop the growth of Jesus’ message and the influence he bestowed upon the poor and common classes. So today is a day to recognize the martyrdom of all the little boys killed by Herod’s orders.

