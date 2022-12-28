INNOCENCE: With only three days left until 2023, today, Dec. 28, 2022 the Catholic Church recognizes Holy Innocents Day, observed annually to commemorate the execution of the innocent, male children in Bethlehem. King Herod gave orders to kill all boys in Bethlehem and its vicinity who were two years old or younger, in accordance with information he had learned from a Magi — his intention was to kill the infant Jesus.
Herod’s extreme paranoia and cruelty failed to stop the growth of Jesus’ message and the influence he bestowed upon the poor and common classes. So today is a day to recognize the martyrdom of all the little boys killed by Herod’s orders.
Even though this massacre took place in 40 A.D. Here at RTS we think this holiday is also a great day to observe the children who still remain mistreated by adults, those children who are malnourished around the world and those ill-treated due to war — or even the poor innocents trafficked in order to turn a profit.
Biblically, this day is often referred to as Childermas.
Instead of focusing on the negative connotations of this day in history, how about making “Childermas” a day to celebrate children. For one day, avoid scolding kids or forcing them to follow rules they despise — not forever, because children definitely require structure — Kids are one of the greatest joys that people can have in their lives!
- In 1981, the first American test-tube baby, Elizabeth Jordan Carr, was born in Norfolk, Va.
In 2012, Vladimir Putin signed a law banning the US adoption of Russian children, in response to the US Magnitsky Act.