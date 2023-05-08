HUMMINGBIRDS: They’re back!
Get those feeders out. The first few flutterers have flitted by over the weekend in search of sugar. Were you one of the lucky ones to see the early birds?
Did you know, according to studies, hummingbirds actually have their favorite locations and sources of food? A well-placed and well-stocked feeder is one that some hummers will return to year-after-year.
And, while many of us have to take in feeders at night because of the bears, the hummingbirds, while in migration (and some still are right now), are awake at night and may need a slurp or more during their travels.
Hummingbirds eat twice their weight, daily. They don’t store fat, and are, well, excellent pollinators.
They absolutely love sugar and do not care for dyes of any kind. In fact, some dyes can kill the little birds. For a do-it-yourself recipe that the hummers will love, bring three cups of water to just before boiling and add one to one and a half cups of white sugar. Stir until all the sugar is dissolved. Let sit until cool. Store this in the refrigerator and fill your feeders as needed.
Do not use anything other than white sugar as a sweetener for your hummers. Others like honey and brown sugar can become rancid and make the humming birds sick.
Remember to wash your feeders with soap and hot water every time you refill them to keep your birds safe from disease.
For more interesting information about hummingbirds visit https://nationalzoo.si.edu/migratory-birds/hummingbirds