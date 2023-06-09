HOLIDAYS. Just because Memorial Day has passed does not mean there is time for any relaxation this month, as there are many other June holidays to prepare for in the coming weeks, including: Flag Day on June 16; Father’s Day on June 18; Juneteenth on June 19; and Midsummer Day, also referred to as Saint John Baptist Day, on June 21 — just a few days before the summer solstice.
Strangely enough, Flag Day is an annual observance for all Americans, but is not a federal holiday. Instead, each year, the sitting President encourages all Americans to display the U.S. flag outside their homes and/ or businesses.
Betsy Ross, a seamstress from Philadelphia designed and made the first U.S. flag. In 1818, Continental Congress passed the Flag Act, stipulating that the flag would forever only have 13 stripes.
Two days later, on June 18 we celebrate Father’s Day. Many attribute the first Father’s Day in observance of the 1907 Monongah, West Virginia mining disaster which killed 361 men — 250 of which were fathers, leaving more than 1,000 children fatherless. Although Spokane, Washington is on record for holding the first Father’s Day in 1910 — it was President Woodrow Wilson who was the first president to celebrate it in June of 1916.
Waking up the day after Father’s Day, June 19 is Juneteenth, celebrates the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, freeing all African American slaves — well, at least it was supposed to. Texas, the last Confederate hold-out, slaves were not actually liberated until two years later. Juneteenth marks the day Galveston liberated remaining slaves.
June 21 holiday information will come later in the month.