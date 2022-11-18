HOLIDAY CRIME: Tis the season, so they say, this time of year for all the good little ones to find sweet treats under the tree. But, did you know that Pennsylvania ranks number two in the nation most likely to experience burglaries during the holiday season versus any other time of year, according to porch.com/advice/burglary-hotspots-study-2022.
Only New Jersey (59%) had more December burglaries than Pennsylvania (40%), though Illinois tied at 40%.
Holiday burglaries may be more common in some places than in others, but it’s worth keeping in mind that overall, burglaries are in decline in the United States and have been for forty years. Down as much as 80%, possibly due to the increased prevalence, quality, coverage, and routine use of security fixtures and fittings, according to a study in Security Journal by Graham Farrell (https//link.springer.com/article/10.1057/s41284-021-00284-4).
Still, it doesn’t hurt to take a few steps to keep your home safe during the festive season. Bob Vila offers the following tips for keeping burglars away: take the tree out of the window, don’t leave packages in vehicles, have someone park in the driveway and keep a light or two on a timer if headed out of town, don’t leave notes to the delivery drivers on the door — call the company, tear up boxes rather than leaving them on the curb announcing a new gadget, ditch the hide-a-key and get a keypad, don’t run electric cords through an open window and lock the windows, let in only invited guests, and finally, mind your outgoing message to others on your voicemail. (www.bobvila.com/slideshow/11-holiday-mistakes-that-bring-burglars-to-your-door-51730)