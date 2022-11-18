HOLIDAY CRIME: Tis the season, so they say, this time of year for all the good little ones to find sweet treats under the tree. But, did you know that Pennsylvania ranks number two in the nation most likely to experience burglaries during the holiday season versus any other time of year, according to porch.com/advice/burglary-hotspots-study-2022.

Only New Jersey (59%) had more December burglaries than Pennsylvania (40%), though Illinois tied at 40%.

