HISTORICAL: We were looking through some microfilm recently, and found some that’s a bit before our time — and The Era’s, too.
Have you ever heard of the M’Kean Orbit?
It was a Smethport newspaper covering the county, beginning in 1849. The hard copy must have been in rough shape when it went for microfilm processing, as the edges of the paper are torn, the paper is marred with prints and tears and the print is difficult to read.
N.W. Goodrich and J.B. Oviatt were editors.
All kinds of things were reported, a little bit of news of the region, and some national and international news. At times, short stories or even rambling bits of life advice graced its pages.
Interestingly, one of the stories in the old paper is of the death of Edgar Allen Poe, which was on Oct. 7, 1849.
Poe, “the author and poet, died a few days ago at Baltimore. So pass the things of earth. Passing away, we behold written upon all animate and inanimate nature, as we float down the current of time.
“Poe was one of the most vivid and interesting miscellaneous writers of our country. “There was that truthfulness about his writings — that as we read them, it seems the mirror of nature was before us, and that we were present as actors in the scenes. But in his own language in his “Lenore,” we can but mourn and say “Ah broken is the golden bowl — the spirit flown forever! Let the bell toll!”
Some political news made the pages, too.
“Gen. Wm. P. Packer, the Senator elect from the 19th district, has been mentioned for Speaker of the Senate. A better selection could not be made. His urbanity, his talents and his legislative experience all combine to eminently qualify him for that post.”