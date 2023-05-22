GRILLING: Memorial Day weekend is synonymous with the start of summer, outdoor celebrations and cookouts. The National Fire Protection Association is working to ensure that people understand where potential grilling risks exist and ways to minimize them.
NFPA data shows that between 2017 and 2021, U.S. fire departments responded to an annual average of 11,421 home fires involving grills, hibachis, or barbecues, including 5,763 structure fires and 5,659 outside or unclassified fires.
According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, for the same fire-year period, an annual average of 22,155 patients went to emergency rooms because of injuries involving grills. Nearly half (47 percent) of the injuries were thermal burns, including both burns from fire and from contact with hot objects.
Here are some safety tips: For propane grills, check the gas tank for leaks before use in the months ahead. Keep your grill clean by removing grease or fat buildup from the grills and in trays below the grill. Place the grill well away from the home, deck railings, and out from under eaves and overhanging branches. Always make sure your gas grill lid is open before lighting it.
Keep children and pets at least three feet away from the grilling area.
If you use starter fluid when charcoal grilling, only use charcoal starter fluid. Never add charcoal fluid or any other flammable liquids to the fire. When you have or are finished grilling, let the coals cool completely before disposing in a metal container.
Never leave your grill unattended when in use.