GREEN COMET: For the first time since, well, the stone age, the night sky has a Green Comet in its darkness.
A few days ago, the weather was not cooperative for looking at much of anything in the sky, but if the night sky stays as clear as it was this weekend, you just might be able to glimpse this once-in-a-lifetime astronomical event.
Here are a few comet viewing suggestions:
- You need a clear sky to your north.
- Allow time for your eyes to adjust to the dark. At minimum 10 to 15 minutes.
- Get away from obstructions. These include urban light pollution, buildings, trees, or hills in your way.
- It will be dim. No promises to see with a naked eye. Better chance with binoculars or a telescope.
Then, go to a good tracker site like theskylive.com and enter your location. This will provide the constellation the comet is closest to and whether you will need binoculars to see it.
For example, to see the comet as of Sunday night, look in the East-North-East direction at an altitude of 66° above the horizon. And, according to the site, given its current magnitude, C/2022 E3 (ZTF), the scientific name of the Green Comet, is easily visible with the help of a small binocular.
This is for the location of Bradford. Viewers can hope to see the comet around 8:24 p.m. in the vicinity of the constellation Auriga.
Don’t miss this opportunity if there is a chance for a clear night this week. It won’t happen again in your lifetime.