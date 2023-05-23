GOLDEN YEARS, in the golden sunshine — I would imagine that is how most seniors would like to spend their golden years, anyway; and a new study recently found that Pennsylvania is ranked as the 27th “most fun state for seniors seeking social connection, recreation and healthy aging,” according to the Seniorly resource center.
Key findings from the Seniorly study found that — not surprisingly — Florida ranks as the number one state in America for seniors to live “la vida loca.” I mean it really is no surprise, with Florida’s outdoor recreation opportunities, arts and culture scene with a large population of older adults. The year-round warm weather, beaches and golf courses likely are a contributing factor to the fact that 16.5% of seniors living in Florida say they are in excellent health, “higher than any state except Oregon,” according to Seniorly.
The second ranking state for senior fun was somewhat of a shock to Era staff — Minnesota. Apparently Minnesota’s national park and beautiful scenery is a big draw for those who have retired and are ready to relax and enjoy their time. Did you know that in Minnesota 90.3% of residents live within a half-mile of a park. Furthermore, according to Google Trends Data, Minnesota was one of the states most interested in pickleball. Pickleball seems to be a sport really picking up popularity, especially with older Americans. Our neighboring states ranked similarly to our standings: with Ohio coming in at number 20 and New York ranked 33rd.
The unique combination of Montana (2), Hawaii (5) and Nebraska (4), rounding out the top five most fun states for older folks, each offer their own unique opportunities for recreation, social connections — which studies have proven, lead to healthy aging.