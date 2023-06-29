FOURTH. Each year, each person celebrates their day of birth and America is much the same — Happy Birthday America, on July 4 or Independence Day, America will celebrate its 247th birthday as an independent nation.
A quick history refresher: America gained its independence on July 4, 1776 when the founding fathers signed the Declaration of Independence. This was achieved only after America fought for its freedom from Great Britain during the Revolutionary War.
Now that the history has been clarified, here are some little known facts about Independence Day recently provided by Farmers’ Almanac:
John Adams, the man who was the first on record to propose the idea of declaring independence from England, wrote a famous letter to his wife, Abigail, about how he believed July 2nd would be a day that was remembered and celebrated throughout America for years to come. Guess he was only off by a few days?
And why July 4th? Well, because the Declaration of Independence was signed on this date — however, that is untrue. The Declaration of Independence was only announced on July 4th, the formal signing didn’t occur until Aug. 2, 1776.
According to Farmers Almanac, there have been 28 versions of the U.S. flag to date, the most recent of those was designed after Alaska and Hawaii joined the union, and was the result of a high school project. In 1958, Robert Heft was only 17 when he came up with the design for the flag. His school project received a B-, however I bet that teacher felt awful silly when Heft’s pattern won the national competition to become the next American flag.