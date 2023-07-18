FORGETFULNESS. Also known as CRS — Can’t Remember Stuff — don’t worry, we will keep ‘Round the Square free of profanity. But, seriously, is it just us or is the whole world having a big case of CRS lately?
As we were about to lay out the paper, we almost forgot to write this column. This is something we do every single day. It’s clockwork, like brushing teeth and putting on glasses.
According to a Harvard Medical School article, by Daniel Pendick, there are seven causes of forgetfulness. He associates lack of sleep, medications, under active thyroid, alcohol, stress and anxiety, and depression as the most common, reversible, causes of memory lapses. He notes that a chat with your doctor may be all that is needed to change prescriptions or check thyroid levels.
The rest, well, that’s on you. Keep an eye on how much alcohol is consumed. Get enough rest each night. Sleep cannot be made up the next day, according to many studies. And find ways to reduce the stress in your life.
How does one do that? — The age-old question!
Stress.org has a whole slew of information, blogs, and quick courses devoted to the topic. The Spring edition of Contentment, a magazine on the relationship between stress, health and longevity, is available for free. One of the front-cover articles: De-stressing the stress…naturally. And, on page 40, Integrative Stress Therapies, Forest Therapy: An Effective Therapy to Enhance Health and Well-being. For the more technically inclined there are many useful apps in both the GOOGLE Play and Apple App stores.
These are the resources needed to bring back our memories, make us less forgetful — don’t you agree?!