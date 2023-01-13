FOR LUCK. Since today is Friday the 13th, some superstitious folk may be looking for a little bit of luck — The Farmers’ Almanac compiled a list for just said purpose — the following are the remaining seven of 13 ways to improve your luck:
- Take a walk in the rain. According to the Farmers’ Almanac list “rain has always been a sign of good luck.”
- Interestingly, the Farmers’ Almanac suggests that sleeping on un-ironed bed sheets brings good luck.
- Avoid cracks in the sidewalk. Most folks know the old adage “step on a crack, break your mother’s back.” Many people today still believe that stepping on a sidewalk crack is unlucky — unlucky or not, it probably is a good policy to avoid the cracks in order to avoid tripping.
- Carry an acorn in your pocket. According to the Almanac, “Acorns, the fruit of the sturdy oak tree, are an ancient symbol of fertility and long life.”
- Sneeze three times before breakfast. The number three is known to many cultures and religions around the world as a lucky number, this superstition originated in Europe where the number three is associated with the Christian trinity.
- Pick up a pencil, a pin, a penny or a piece of coal in the street. “Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long, you’ll have good luck.” Finding and claiming any of the listed items has long been believed to bring good fortune — although more modern beliefs specify that only a heads-up penny brings good luck.
- Keep your fingers crossed. The Farmers’ Almanac states, “Making the sign of the Christian faith with your fingers is believed to prevent evil spirits from ruining your good fortune.