FOR LUCK. Since today is Friday the 13th, some superstitious folk may be looking for a little bit of luck — The Farmers’ Almanac compiled a list for just said purpose — the following are the remaining seven of 13 ways to improve your luck:

  1. Take a walk in the rain. According to the Farmers’ Almanac list “rain has always been a sign of good luck.”
  2. Interestingly, the Farmers’ Almanac suggests that sleeping on un-ironed bed sheets brings good luck.
  3. Avoid cracks in the sidewalk. Most folks know the old adage “step on a crack, break your mother’s back.” Many people today still believe that stepping on a sidewalk crack is unlucky — unlucky or not, it probably is a good policy to avoid the cracks in order to avoid tripping.
  4. Carry an acorn in your pocket. According to the Almanac, “Acorns, the fruit of the sturdy oak tree, are an ancient symbol of fertility and long life.”
  5. Sneeze three times before breakfast. The number three is known to many cultures and religions around the world as a lucky number, this superstition originated in Europe where the number three is associated with the Christian trinity.
  6. Pick up a pencil, a pin, a penny or a piece of coal in the street. “Find a penny, pick it up, and all day long, you’ll have good luck.” Finding and claiming any of the listed items has long been believed to bring good fortune — although more modern beliefs specify that only a heads-up penny brings good luck.
  7. Keep your fingers crossed. The Farmers’ Almanac states, “Making the sign of the Christian faith with your fingers is believed to prevent evil spirits from ruining your good fortune.

