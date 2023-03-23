FISH STORIES: The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau announced its 2023 Big Fish Contest, which runs April 1 through June 30.
There is no shortage of great places to cast a line in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. Everyone is invited to enter photos of their catch from Cameron, Clarion, Forest, Elk, and Jefferson counties by using the online submission form at VisitPAGO.com/BigFish.
There will be two grand prizes — fully guided half-day smallmouth bass fly-fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Keystone Predator Outfitters and a fully guided half-day trout fishing float trip for two in 2024 with Brown Trout Addiction.
Everyone who submits a photo, during one of the three contest months, will be entered to win prizes each month from contest sponsors.
Monthly winners will be determined by online voting. Two grand-prize winners will be selected randomly from all entries received during the contest period.
Curious about how big the fish get in Pennsylvania, we took a look at the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s website for records.
Bradford’s Carl Stoltz holds the state record for the largest northern pike at 35 pounds, with the monster caught in 2003 in the Allegheny Reservoir in McKean County.
Several of the other records were set in Erie County, like a three-pound yellow perch caught in Lake Erie in 2021 by an Erie resident, and a 20 pound, 9 ounce brown trout caught in 2020 in Lake Erie by an Erie resident.
What is it the kids say, pictures or it didn’t happen? This PAGO contest will be awarding prizes, but pictures also give the fisherman bragging rights. And that’s at least half the draw.