FIREFLY: You’ve heard of the armchair quarterback, but how about a lawnchair scientist? Anyone in North America can be one this month as Mass Audubon continues its Firefly Watch Community Science Project through August.
The project “combines an annual summer evening ritual with scientific research” to help scientists learn about the geographic distribution of fireflies. “Are firefly populations growing or shrinking, and what could lead to changes in their populations?”
“All firefly sightings – or lack thereof – are valuable!” To participate, first identify your location and provide a few basic details such as habitat type (and whether it’s been mowed), temperature, precipitation, wind, cloud cover and presence of any artificial light.
Spend at least 10 minutes once a week during firefly season (late June through August) observing fireflies in your location. Count the number of flashing fireflies over the course of 10 minutes in three 10 second periods as well as the number of flashing patterns.
Also known as lightning bugs, fireflies are neither bugs nor flies; they are actually beetles that light up using a chemical reaction in their lower abdomen. Some of them light up in a specific blinking pattern, like a secret code that they use to “talk” with other fireflies and to find mates.
All fireflies belong to the same beetle family, although they have different ways of attracting mates. Some fireflies make quick flashes, others give long-lasting glows and still others use invisible chemical signals.
Learn more about what to look for and how to submit observations at https://bit.ly/3zgbKXp.