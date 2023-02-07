DO YOU REMEMBER…? Sometimes it is interesting to ponder the days way back when, to listen to the tales of yesteryear from those who lived them.
Here are a few dates and moments from the wayback machine.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 3 to 5 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
DO YOU REMEMBER…? Sometimes it is interesting to ponder the days way back when, to listen to the tales of yesteryear from those who lived them.
Here are a few dates and moments from the wayback machine.
1926-1931: Viewed a “Talkie” at Shea’s Theater on South Avenue
Prior to 1936: Worked as a Bell Operator on Chestnut Street or had a relative who did…Can you describe what this was like?
Took a train through Bradford, like the ones seen in the black and white pictures with the smokestacks on the engine
1940s: War rations: did you personally do without (childhood, parent, etc.)?
June of 1961: Girl Scout camping in Bingham held its first season — were you a camper, a counselor, Girl Scout leader, parent…
May of 1964: Emery Hotel is sold to the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford — did you live in these dorms, were you a resident assistant…
1970s: Nationwide gas crisis, what was it like in Bradford and the surrounding areas…
If you remember these events or times in history and care to tell your recollection, drop us a note that we can share — or maybe it wasn’t you who lived to tell, but a neighbor or relative shared a memory of theirs — we would love to hear from you either way. Send us your story to our email at news@bradfordera.com
Many have seen the reenactments of the above over the years, but actual memories from those who were there are disappearing. The children of tomorrow don’t believe that some of these things happened at all.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.