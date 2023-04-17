DISEASE & PREVENTION. We know, you know, everyone knows — you are what you eat — and now, studies show that disease prevention, in some cases, can be a choice.
A study on MIDSS.org, Medical Inspiration Daily For Stronger Society (MIDSS), found that Pennsylvania residents fear many diseases, yet they take little to know action in preventing them. For example, according to the study, the top three feared diseases are cancer, heart disease, and Alzheimer’s disease, a significant proportion of the population do not take steps to try to prevent these diseases from occurring such as food and exercise.
In fact, 40% said they knowingly make poor lifestyle choices, including nearly half who admit not eating healthily because they just prefer unhealthy high-calorie meals.
The study consisted of 3,000 respondents who were quizzed on the main reason they don’t do enough exercise, the majority put it down to their lack of motivation (40%), followed by time constraints (34%), limited access to a safe and convenient place to exercise (20%), and 6% even said they didn’t think it was important or necessary to exercise.
“It’s clear that more education and awareness is needed to encourage people to take proactive steps to prevent disease. By adopting healthy habits like regular exercise and a nutritious diet, Americans can reduce their risk of these serious illnesses and improve their overall health and well-being” says Logan Nguyen of MIDSS.org.
Talk to your doctor about ways to prevent diseases before they start, or ways to lessen the effects if already dealing with disease. Sometimes, a bit of healthy food and a daily walk helps keep the illnesses away — not always, but sometimes.