COMMON SENSE, by Thomas Paine, was published January 10, 1776. Tuesday was its 247th anniversary. The 50-page pamphlet sold more than 500,000 copies in just a few months and history books note that the publication helped pave the way for the unanimous ratification of the Declaration of Independence.
Paine wrote about uniting America to be free from England’s rule, to claim our independence, and be the example of freedom around the world. He wrote in plain (for the time) language that common people could understand, and rallied support from all across the nation — starting in Philadelphia where the pamphlet was first published.
His words, from the introduction, still hold power today:
“The cause of America is, in a great measure, the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances have, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all lovers of mankind are affected, and in the event of which, their affections are interested. The laying a country desolate with fire and sword, declaring war against the natural rights of all mankind, and extirpating the defenders thereof from the face of the earth, is the concern of every man to whom nature hath given the power of feeling; of which class, regardless of party censure is.”
Have you considered running for office? Take Paine’s words to heart, “We have it in our power to begin the world over again.”
Circulate and file nomination petitions starts Feb. 14 and ends Mar. 7; circulate and file nomination papers beginning Mar. 8 and the last day is Mar. 14, while the last day to withdraw from the nomination process is Mar. 22.
The Pennsylvania Municipal Primary is May 16.