COMMON SENSE, by Thomas Paine, was published January 10, 1776. Tuesday was its 247th anniversary. The 50-page pamphlet sold more than 500,000 copies in just a few months and history books note that the publication helped pave the way for the unanimous ratification of the Declaration of Independence.

Paine wrote about uniting America to be free from England’s rule, to claim our independence, and be the example of freedom around the world. He wrote in plain (for the time) language that common people could understand, and rallied support from all across the nation — starting in Philadelphia where the pamphlet was first published.

