CAGE KICKERS! In celebration of Correctional Professionals Week, we at The Era would like to join District Attorney Stephanie Vettenburg-Shaffer in saying thank you to each member of this team for keeping our community safe.
“Corrections Officers are vital to the system but their work is unseen by the public. That is so they are able to protect the security of their facilities and others in their facilities without notice by — and without disruption to — the communities.
“I am honored to recognize those who work in corrections: Officers at the McKean County Prison, Potter County Jail, Warren County Jail, FCI-McKean, and SCI Forest State Penitentiary.
“Merely by going to work, they face harm and death at an alarming rate and their sacrifices should not go unrecognized. We thank them for their sacrifice. On behalf of the McKean County District Attorney’s Office, I am honored to recognize Correctional Professionals and personnel,” Shaffer said.
Police investigate and charge offenders; the DA’s Office prosecutes offenders; and a judge sentences offenders. The task of punishment and rehabilitation is placed in the hands of Corrections Officers who are in a unique position to identify the necessary restrictions and appropriate treatment for each individual offender.
“They are required to maintain peace among the violent, meet force with force when necessary, and maintain security for their co-workers, other offenders, and society — all with the ever-present threat of violence looming.
“Each member of our local law enforcement community is vital to our safety — police, probation and parole, and corrections — and they promote the local criminal justice system at each stage: investigation and arrest, incarceration, and supervision,” Shaffer added.