MUSEUM: Did you know Brookville has the world’s largest collection of Cadillacs, in the Greenberg Cadillac Museum? It’s a private collection, open rarely to the public.
This weekend is one of those times the public can see the collection, from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Coolspring Power Museum, nine miles south of the Cadillac Museum on Route 36, is open this weekend, too.
The Cadillac Museum is the private collection of Dr. and Mrs. Steven and Deena Greenberg, the founders of Laurel Eye Clinic.
They have now collected more than 80 Cadillacs from the very first models from 1903 to the present day. All the cars have been meticulously restored by Dr. Greenberg and his local team including original paint colors, interior upholstery and engines. The vehicles have charged batteries, license plates and are fully drivable.
The museum partners with the Brookville Area Chamber of Commerce, which opens the collection one weekend a month and uses visitor donations (museum entrance is free with donation) for beautification efforts in the community.
A visit to the museum is a walk through automotive history and provides an in-depth look at the premier luxury brand. Since the invention of the automobile, Cadillacs have led a transportation revolution, fundamentally changing our lives, our roadways and reshaping the ways in which we work, shop, travel and enjoy ourselves. Over these years, Cadillacs have become ingrained in American culture highlighted in art and advertising, movies and pop music. Today Cadillac still stands apart ... an icon of American industrial strength and pride that exemplifies “Made in USA.”
The scheduled openings for the rest of this year are 1 to 4 p.m. Sept. 16 and 17, and 1 to 4 p.m. Oct. 21 and 22.