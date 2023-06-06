BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT: Basketball players across the area can lace up their sneakers this summer for a good cause.
A 3-on-3 tournament, sponsored by K.A.R.E., in memory of Barry Morgan will take place, July 8 & 9, at Evergreen Park. Teams of four should register before June 29 for this double-elimination tourney. Food vendors will be present. Rain dates are the following weekend.
More information can be found at facebook.com/BarryMorganMemorial
SportsFund.
There’s no word yet on if the winning trophy will be a beef stick in honor of Morgan’s favorite delicacy from Bell’s Meat & Poultry.
Divisions are by grade and gender: 3/4, 5/6, 7/8, 9/10, 11/12 and adult — out of high school. Teams will be classified by the age of the oldest player.
Morgan, a beloved radio personality across District 9 sports, died in February 2022. Proceeds will go toward a scholarship fund to be awarded to area students.
Morgan spent the last 14 years of his life working for WDDH 97.5, The Hound, in Ridgway, where he was a familiar voice broadcasting the biggest football, basketball and baseball games across the area.
He loaned his voice to covering some of District 9’s best teams, including the Smethport Hubbers football dynasty of the 1990s, Elk County Catholic’s undefeated boys basketball state championship in 2006 and Johnsonburg’s 2013 state baseball title — but was also a voice of sports like soccer, wrestling and Little League baseball.
He started his career at WLMI in Kane and stayed there for many years and also worked at WESB-WBRR in Bradford before moving to The Hound.