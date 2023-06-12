AIR: Millions of Americans were urged to stay indoors last week as smoke from Canadian wildfires crept along the east coast, covering cities like New York and Philadelphia in a thick, yellow haze.
In fact, according to Google Trends, searches for air purifiers increased by more than 1150% percent this week. New Jersey topped the list for the most searches related to the air purifiers this week, followed by New York and Pennsylvania.
Reviews.org offered some tips for improving the air quality in your home.
Use fans and air conditioning to stay cool. If you cannot stay cool, seek shelter elsewhere.
Get an air purifier to improve the air quality in your home during a wildfire. “Enhancing indoor air quality doesn’t need to be expensive. Simple steps like proper ventilation, regular cleaning, and using affordable air purifiers can greatly improve the air we breathe and protect our health,” said Reviews.org staff researcher, Tim Tincher.
Avoid activities that create more fine particles indoors, including: Smoking cigarettes. Using gas, propane or wood-burning stoves and furnaces. Spraying aerosol products. Frying or broiling food. Burning candles or incense. Vacuuming, unless you use a vacuum with a HEPA filter.
Change your filters every 90 days.
Check the Air Quality Index in your area at AirNow.gov or on some weather apps.
When the air quality danger has passed, stay safe by continuing to work on improving the air quality in your home. It’s a good idea to open your windows every now and again. Sometimes trading old, stale air for fresh air makes a world of difference.