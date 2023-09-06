ADVERTISEMENTS: There’s something to be said for a clever or attention-drawing advertisement. Even back in the early days of the M’Kean Orbit, ads were prevalent on the pages of the newspaper.
In November of 1849, the Smethport Academy was touted as open for admission.
“This institution, having undergone thorough repairs, has been opened for the admission of students under the direction of Mr. Ephriam Mariner A.B., a graduate of Hamilton College, who comes highly recommended by the faculty of that institution. The trustees have entire confidence in Mr. Mariner’s abilities as an instructor, and the public may rest assured that no pains will be spared to render the Institution everything it should be as a seminary for the young.”
The cost of attending the academy was shared as well. Remember, $1 from 1849 is the equivalent of $39.70 today.
“The terms of tuition will be as follows: Common English branches — $2.00; Algebra and natural philosophy — $3.00; Chemistry, geometry, etc. — $3.50; Surveying, astronomy and classics — $4.00.
“Board can be obtained in good families at from $1 to $1.50 per week. The trustees, in view of the disadvantages necessarily accruing to the student from want of punctuality and regularity in attendance, earnestly request the cooperation of parents and guardians in this respect. Students will not be received for a less time than half a term.”
It was signed, “By the order of the trustees, W.Y. M’Coy, President.”
Another interesting mention we found: “The commissioners will receive sealed proposals for the building of a courthouse for the County of M’Kean, from January 14th till Saturday noon of the first week of court, 1850, which they will let to the lowest and best bidder.”