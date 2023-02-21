YOUNG, PART 5: We’ve been sharing the memories of Dr. Frederick Young, about his childhood in Bradford.
In this part, he shared some anecdotes about how men who worked in the oil fields could be rough talkers, despite wealth and privilege. The often uneducated workers talked that way, and it tended to rub off on others.
“As I approached my tenth birthday I began to wonder why dad always sent me inside when Forest Dorn came across the street to talk to my dad,” Dr. Young said. “Whilst playing in the front yard I watched for the front door of the Dorn mansion to open and when it did I hid from my dad in some bushes. Mr. Dorn, having just returned from a trip to Dallas, Texas, crossed Congress Street wearing a beautiful gabardine suit, a ten-gallon hat and cowboy boots.
“He greeted my dad with ‘How the (expletive) are you?’ My dad said he was fine on such a nice spring day. As they talked I heard many words that were very bad. I came out of hiding and Mr. Dorn said ‘is this your (expletive) son’? I replied, ‘I don’t know what a (expletive) is but I am his son and I’ll be ten in two (expletive) weeks.” And expectantly, “My new words made my dad blush.”
Mr. Dorn asked the child what he wanted to be when he grew up.
“I noticed his hand painted tie exhibiting a beautiful large fish. I replied that I hoped to do something that would allow me to wear hand painted ties,” Young recounted.
“The day before my birthday one of the Dorn gardeners brought a package containing a tie like the aforementioned in the correct size for a ten year old.”