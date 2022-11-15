SAVE SALVAGE: Today, Nov. 15, is not only National Recycling Day but also America Recycles Day — this annual celebration is all about how to recycle, which recycled products are best to purchase and how to reduce waste.
To avoid recyclable materials from becoming waste — according to National Geographic, Americans send approximately 64 tons of waste to landfills during their lifetime — that equals an outlandish 246 million tons of waste each year. Nov. 15 was initiated in 1997 aiming to encourage individuals to be more conscious about their recycling routine.
While recycling became an essential responsibility of Americans during war times; in modern times the importance of recycling has been replaced with environmentalism and the urge to help preserve sparse resources by reusing goods and reducing waste.
Some interesting facts about the power of recycling include:
- One recycled tin can would save enough energy to power a TV for three hours;
- One recycled glass bottle could save enough to power a computer for 25 minutes; and
- One recycled plastic bottle can save enough energy to power a 60-watt light bulb for three hours.
The largest community organization in America, Keep America Beautiful, focuses on reducing littering and increasing recycling to beautify communities. This organization is one of the primary organizers of events on America Recycles Day — part of their work is reducing litter, they organize volunteers to clean up communities and collect recyclable materials. They also work diligently to convince people to recycle more through social media campaigns.
Did you know? — Every 10,000 tons of materials recycled produces $760,00 in wages for people across the country; over 681,000 jobs in America are related to recycling; and more than 15 million people participate in America Recycles Day events each year.