SAVE SALVAGE: Today, Nov. 15, is not only National Recycling Day but also America Recycles Day — this annual celebration is all about how to recycle, which recycled products are best to purchase and how to reduce waste.

To avoid recyclable materials from becoming waste — according to National Geographic, Americans send approximately 64 tons of waste to landfills during their lifetime — that equals an outlandish 246 million tons of waste each year. Nov. 15 was initiated in 1997 aiming to encourage individuals to be more conscious about their recycling routine.

