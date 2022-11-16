REMEMBRANCE. The Penn Brad Oil Museum on US Route 219 in Bradford recently announced that a project which has been in the works for years, is finally complete — as of four days ago.
The museum’s new memorial brick display area is finally finished. Anyone who wants to honor or remember a special person who had or has a connection, or made a contribution to the local oil industry, can get a brick displayed here at the museum for posterity.
It doesn’t have to be posthumously. Two lines of print would cost $75 and three lines would cost $100.
“What a great way to honor a family member who worked in the oil/gas business, and to support this great little museum,” said a representative of the museum.
In 1881, the Bradford Oil Field produced 83% of the total oil output in the United States with over 90,00 wells drilled in the area — one such, still functioning jack resides in the McDonald’s parking lot.
The Bradford Oil Field continues to be a productive part of the Pennsylvania petroleum industry, even today. Visit the museum to hear the story of Music Mountain, “wild catting” tales at the site of the 72 foot tall, 1890 Era Standard Rig. See yellow dogs and barkers, headache posts, hurry-up sticks and sucker rods, first hand during a tour of the museum.
For more information or to schedule a tour next season, call (814) 362-1955. However, the Penn Brad gift shop will remain open each Saturday until Christmas.