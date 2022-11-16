REMEMBRANCE. The Penn Brad Oil Museum on US Route 219 in Bradford recently announced that a project which has been in the works for years, is finally complete — as of four days ago.

The museum’s new memorial brick display area is finally finished. Anyone who wants to honor or remember a special person who had or has a connection, or made a contribution to the local oil industry, can get a brick displayed here at the museum for posterity.

