LEGENDS: Have you ever wondered why people put bows on a gift? Or why red and green are associated with Christmas?
We found a website called The Spruce with a story called “The Legend of Christmas Symbols.”
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 10:00 am
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 4 PM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...For the Storm Warning, southwest winds to 55 knots and waves 15 to 20 feet expected. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater expected, and may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...For the Storm Warning, from 7 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, from 1 PM Friday to 4 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Friday night. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Frigid wind chills will be ongoing during the time of this high wind event. It is essential to make preparations now for extreme cold conditions with the potential for loss of power. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. For high wind safety and preparedness information, visit weather.gov/wind. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central Pennsylvania. * WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Be prepared for dangerous cold. Review winter weather safety and preparedness information at weather.gov/winter. The latest forecast information can be found on the NWS State College Facebook page and Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or on the web at weather.gov/ctp. &&
LEGENDS: Have you ever wondered why people put bows on a gift? Or why red and green are associated with Christmas?
We found a website called The Spruce with a story called “The Legend of Christmas Symbols.”
The bow is tied to the Christian story of the Three Wise Men, Malchior, Balthazar and Gaspar. “A ribbon is tied around a gift to represent how people should all be tied together in bonds of unity and goodwill during the holiday season.”
What about red and green? The colors of Christmas have roots in Christianity and in pagan beliefs. Red is used at Christmas to represent the blood of Jesus when he died on the cross, or in pagan belief, it’s the color of holly berries used in winter solstice celebrations.
Green “signifies everlasting light and life. Romans decorated their houses with evergreen branches during the New Year, and the fir tree symbolized life during the winter.”
Bells at Christmas have origins in both Christian and pagan tradition as well. In Christianity, bells are rung to proclaim the birth of Jesus. In pagan tradition, the ringing of bells during winter celebrations is used to drive out evil spirits.
What about mistletoe? We found a bit of humor in this one.
“Mistletoe is a parasitic plant, meaning it lives on the tree that it is attached to and, without it, the mistletoe would die,” the article stated. “The plant has long been a symbol of love, and some believe that the Druids used mistletoe as a cure-all or some stories claim that it could promote fertility.”
A parasite as a symbol of love seems a bit cynical, but we get the idea.
