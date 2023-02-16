PART 3: Stories from Dr. Frederick Young continue. We’re fascinated, and we hope you are too!
We left off talking about month-long vacations, including the Youngs, who rented a house in Avon Park in Florida.
“When my dad drove in Georgia and Alabama he was very careful to drive about 5 miles per hour slower than the speed limit because you could be arrested and sent to prison to work on chain gangs. I saw chain gangs all the way to Florida and heard that some people who were arrested were never released,” he recalled.
“Sometimes we rented a house in San Diego, California after a stop in Colorado to visit my aunts and uncles. Dad would set-up sittings to photograph movie actresses and actors. My mother had siblings in Trinidad, Pueblo, Ludlow, Denver and on the ranch on the Continental Divide in the Sangre de Christo mountains between Trinidad and Walsenberg. It took hours to drive from Trinidad to the ranch on roads that were dirt carved out of the mountain sides.”
They were prepared in case anyone in the vehicle got carsick, but that didn’t happen ton Dr. Young.
“California was very nice and uncrowded in the 1930s. My mother insisted we visit her uncle James Cameron in San Francisco. He was a Scottish mining engineer who managed mines in Hastings, Colo., where my mother was born,” Dr. Young said. “Hastings has been a ghost town for many years.
“We visited Mexico in 1936 and drove to Mexico City. My dad had to pay people along the way to find roads leading there. My parents and aunts carried revolvers in case bandits were encountered. Mexico was uncrowded in those days and someone bought me a Poncho Villa doll. He was a great hero a few years earlier.”
And still more to come.
