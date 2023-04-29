CELEBRATE. Not only is the last Saturday in April an awesome day, simply because historically on this day the weather is improving, the sun is or has been shining and spring has officially been sprung, it also is a day of celebrations and recognition, including — World Healing, Wish and Veterinary Day; and Spring Astronomy Day; National Shrimp Scampi, Sense of Smell, Rebuilding, Peace Rose, Go Birding and Pool Opening Day!
Phew, and that barely covers it — see the full list of today’s holidays at NationalToday.com. Did you know that World Healing Day actually began as Tai Chi Day — a day to involve ourselves in activities which focus on promoting the health of our minds and bodies; it is a day to love yourself, unashamed and to focus on taking care of the health of the people we love.
Once other holistic healing groups joined the last Saturday in April as a day of recognition, Tai Chi Day became World Healing Day in the U.S. According to the World Health Organization, approximately 3 billion people use holistic medicine as their primary form of health care. Take advantage of the opportunity provided today to learn about and understand various forms of holistic healing techniques, beginning at 10 a.m. and coordinated by WorldHealingDay.org.
If holistic medicine doesn’t peak your interest today, you could always honor the noble individuals who provide veterinarian services to our region. The health and well-being of us and our families is important. However, the health and well-being of animals is also important for communities around the globe. And not just pets either, today is a day to remember all animals — including pets; food sources, both wild and domestic; companion animals and livestock.