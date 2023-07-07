CHOCOLATE. Today is World Chocolate day, as if we needed a specific day to enjoy a sweet and savory chocolate treat — but it’s today. So get chomping.
According to Dame Cacao, even though chocolate has been around for literally thousands of years (in one form or another,) it has only been in the last century or so that chocolate has become a global phenomenon — with multitudes of companies launching new and different types of chocolate and chocolate mixes quite regularly.
For centuries, people have been using the seed (or bean) of a plant called Theobroma cacao. This tree is grown in Mexico and Central America as well as Northern South America, just to name a few places. Historians think that at least three millennia ago, a form of “chocolate” was being used by civilizations like those who lived around 1100 BC.
Cocoa, the main and only ingredient to make chocolate, was domesticated approximately 5,000 years ago, according to an article published by The University of British Columbia. Early consumption of cocoa was in the form of drinks, similar to tea, which was recorded to have a bitter taste, unlike the sweet taste of the chocolate bars and candies consumed today.
In fact, the first portable chocolate bar wasn’t molded until 1847. J.S. Fry & Sons was one of the largest producers of chocolate in the United Kingdom in the early 1800s and were responsible for commercially producing the portable chocolate bar — the template for which is still used to this day.
Interesting Chocolate Fact:
Switzerland is the biggest consumer of chocolate in the entire world: For comparison, in 2022 folks in the U.S. consumed about 9.7 pounds per person while Switzerland natives consumed an outstanding 19.4 pounds per person.