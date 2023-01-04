FACING WINTER. Winter is here, and it can be a tough and dreary time for many individuals due to the long, cold days and weather extremes which bring dangerous conditions. To make life a bit easier during this season the Farmers’ Almanac has compiled a list of their best “life hacks:”
- Put all those orphaned or mismatched socks to use by using them over your vehicle’s wiper blades.
- Use the energy of the sun — During the daytime open up all the drapes and blinds to allow as much sunlight in as possible to help warm your home, then close them when the sun goes down to hold the heat in.
- Keep a bag of clay cat litter in the trunk of your car. If your vehicle happens to get stuck in deep snow or on slick ice, sprinkling non-clumping, clay cat litter at the base of the vehicle’s tires can add traction and help free the vehicle. The extra weight in the trunk of your car will also create pressure on the tires, ensuring greater contact between the tire’s tread and the road.
- To ease the spreading of sand, or your preferred ice melt, on the driveway and sidewalks this winter try utilizing a fertilizer spreader to help scatter. Farmers’ Almanac recommends recycling leftover coffee grounds scattered over a shoveled walk to help melt ice and provide traction.
- Help de-ice your vehicle with a potato. The night before freezing temperatures rub half of a potato over the car’s windshield. The sugar from the potato creates a barrier over the window and prevents ice from forming.
- If you come across a frozen lock, squirt a bit of hand sanitizer on it — the isopropyl alcohol which kills germs can also melt the ice inside a lock within seconds.