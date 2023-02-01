FROSTY. Whether you are the type of individual who enjoys dressing in layers and spending time outside in the winter enjoying the snow or if you are the type of person who is already counting down the days until spring, anxiously awaiting Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction on Thursday, here are some interesting facts about the season of winter, according to Fact Retriever.com:

  • The cold of winter kills more than twice as many Americans as the heat in summer does;

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos