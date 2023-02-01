FROSTY. Whether you are the type of individual who enjoys dressing in layers and spending time outside in the winter enjoying the snow or if you are the type of person who is already counting down the days until spring, anxiously awaiting Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction on Thursday, here are some interesting facts about the season of winter, according to Fact Retriever.com:
- The cold of winter kills more than twice as many Americans as the heat in summer does;
- Bismarck, North Dakota, holds the record for the most snow angels made at one time — on Feb. 17, 2007 several schools joined together and 8,962 students made snow angels;
- Chionophopia is the name for the persistent fear of snow, especially becoming trapped by snow;
- According to the Guinness World Records, on Jan. 28, 1887, a single snowflake 15 inches wide and 8 inches thick fell in Keogh, Montana — making it the largest snowflake observed, to date;
- Oddly enough, Earth is actually the closest to the sun in December, even though winter solstice is the shortest day of the year;
- A single snowstorm can drop 39 million tons of snow;
- Mount Baker ski area in Washington holds the world record for the most snowfall with 1, 140 inches which fell during the 1998-99 winter season;
- Millions of monarch butterflies migrate to Mexico each winter — they are the only insect which migrates 2,500 miles to find a warmer climate each year;
- Former President Barack Obama coined the phrase “Snowmageddon” after two snow storms struck D.C. in 2010, during the Democratic National Committee’s winter meeting; and
The coldest temperature recorded thus far was taken in 1983 at -123 celsius (or 189.4 Fahrenheit) at the Vostok Station in Antarctica.