February 10, 2023
MEMORIES SHARED. A reader emailed, she always enjoys RTS and wanted to add a story from the World War II era after reading John Rimer’s account Wednesday.
Marge Perichinin shared an account about her late husband, Phil.
“He had an entrepreneurial spirit from early childhood,” she stated. “At age seven he had a daily shoe-shining route down Mechanic Street, onto a very busy Main Street, heading to Johnson’s Bakery, hoping for a free donut.”
She continued, “He’d run the occasional errand for store owners along the way to add a quarter here and there to his 5 cent shine, a very good day being $2.”
Then, she added, “In 1945, he was now 11 years old and shines were 10 cents. He was in the High Hat bar on Mechanic Street, when someone ran in and announced — ‘the War is over!’”
Before ending this memory of Marge’s late husband, as a reader, did you feel the same shiver we did while reading this short tale?
Marge said that, “The fellow whose shoes he was working on gave him everything in his pocket — a whopping $7.12! He ran home, gave his mother $5 — and never shined shoes again.”
Readers across the region enjoy hearing about local historical connections, such as:
Send yours to news@bradfordera.com
