VETERANS: We’re a month away from Veterans Day, and The Era is putting a call out to readers to share their veteran’s story and photo with us for a special section honoring those who have served.
We know that veterans didn’t serve for the recognition, but as we at RTS have said before — we’re happy to be in an area that is always proud of its veterans.
We urge family members to submit print-quality photos accompanied with as much information as is known about a veteran’s service — either in decades past or today. The service did not have to be during a war or in a combat area — all veterans’ stories and photos are welcome.
For safety’s sake, and for the preservation of one’s cherished memorabilia, we would prefer information and photos be emailed to news@bradfordera.com
Information and photos that families do not need returned can be dropped off at the Era’s front desk during office hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. News staff will be available after 1 p.m. to scan and return photos.
The Era cannot accept priceless photos.
Please, do not send materials you would want back via the U.S. Postal Service.
The deadline for submissions is Oct. 26.
QUOTE: President Ronald Reagan had this to say of Veterans Day, and of veterans.
”We remember those who were called upon to give all a person can give, and we remember those who were prepared to make that sacrifice if it were demanded of them in the line of duty, though it never was. Most of all, we remember the devotion and gallantry with which all of them ennobled their nation as they became champions of a noble cause.”