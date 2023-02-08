SCAM HEARTS — Local residents should be on alert as romance scams are expected to escalate due to Valentine’s Day.
In 2021, a record of $547 million was lost due to romance scams in the United States alone, drastically up from the $304 million lost in 2019.
Before Valentine’s Day, scammers inundate multiple dating apps as well as social media to prey on singles.
After analyzing the most recent FBI and FTC data released in 2022, a site called Social Catfish, which includes a study done of the most catfished states in America.
According to the Social Catfish study, Pennsylvania is the seventh state in the nation to be most catfished — with 723 reported victims, losing $30,055,491.
In order to avoid being a victim of a catfish scam, it is critical to spot and avoid romance scams to avoid becoming victims:
- If they seem too good to be true — Scammers steal photos of very attractive and successful looking people and create fake online accounts to lure you in.
- It is unlikely someone will genuinely fall in love without meeting in person. To find out for sure, take the relationship to the next level by video chatting/ meeting in person. Scammers come up with reasons why they cannot do either.
Stop communicating with anyone who will not meet or video chat in a reasonable amount of time.
- The biggest red flag is when a person whom you have never met starts asking for money. Scammers like to be paid with gift cards or bitcoin as this is harder for authorities to trace.
This one is simple and foolproof. Never give money to anyone you meet online.