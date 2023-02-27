TOTAL ECLIPSE? Not yet, at least not for North America, not in 2023 — according to famersalmanac.com
However, get this date, October 14, on your calendar for what the almanac is calling “a dress rehearsal for the ‘Great North American Total Eclipse,’ coming in April 2024.” In October, the eclipse, to some, may appear to be a total eclipse, but the moon will be too far from Earth to cover the sun.
The almanac related the image to placing a penny on top of a nickel, there is still an edge seen — the nickel would be the sun in October’s eclipse.
Interestingly, according to the website, since 1960, there have been three prior total solar eclipses visible in the U.S. In the next 35 years, there will be five.
The best for our region will not happen until May 1, 2079, when “nine minutes after sunrise, the Moon will totally eclipse the Sun for just over 2 minutes as seen from the Tri-State Area; New York’s first total solar eclipse since 1925.” Did you just set an alarm on your phone for that event?
Closer to the present, “The Great North American Total Eclipse,” will occur on April 8, 2024. From Texas to New England, viewers should be able to view the spectacle.
Other upcoming dates, far in the future, are March 30, 2033; Aug. 23, 2044; Aug. 12, 2045; and March 30, 2052.
There is always a bit of superstition surrounding anything odd in the sky, especially back in the days of yore. The almanac included this tidbit we found interesting enough to share: “In 1133 King Henry I died shortly after a solar eclipse, and some in his court had, in fact, assumed that his death was tied to the astronomical event.”