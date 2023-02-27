TOTAL ECLIPSE? Not yet, at least not for North America, not in 2023 — according to famersalmanac.com

However, get this date, October 14, on your calendar for what the almanac is calling “a dress rehearsal for the ‘Great North American Total Eclipse,’ coming in April 2024.” In October, the eclipse, to some, may appear to be a total eclipse, but the moon will be too far from Earth to cover the sun.

