TOMATOES. Apparently if you have grown tomatoes in the past you have likely encountered problems common with these plants. A recent article from Farmers’ Almanac, with help from Safer Brand organic gardening solutions, explains how to identify these problems and fix them because nothing beats the fresh taste of a home-grown garden tomato.
• With blossom end rot, the tomato plant appears to be healthy, yet as the tomatoes ripen, an ugly black patch appears on the bottoms — the black spots look leathery and when you try to cut off the patch to eat the tomato, the fruit inside looks “mealy.”
According to the article, this happens when the plant does not receive enough calcium. Tomatoes need a soil pH around 6.5 in order to grow properly. Uneven watering habits can also intensify this problem — hot, dry spells tend to exacerbate blossom end rot.
To fix this, next spring ask the local garden center or a Cooperative Extension employee to conduct a soil test. This will help you determine the proper amount of lime or gypsum to add to your soil to improve the calcium content. To add calcium naturally, try adding crushed eggshells to the compost pile.
• Another common tomato plant issue is blossom drop — when flowers appear on the plants but fall off without developing.
Blossom drop is caused by temperature fluctuations. Tomato plants need nighttime temperatures between 55 and 75 degrees in order to retain their flowers. Other possible causes are insect damage, lack of water, too much or too little nitrogen and lack of pollination.
Because you can’t change the weather patterns or outside temperatures it is best to make sure the rest of the plant is strong by using fertilizer for tomatoes, drawing in the necessary pollinators by planting milkweed and cosmos, and using neem oil insecticides.