HONOR: Sam Sylvester, local businessman and veteran, asked if we could share this with the community. It’s our honor to do so.

“On this Veteran’s Day and everyday, let us remember those who have served our nation. Of the more than 50 million who have worn the uniform since the Civil War, only 3,500 have been awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor. Of those, nine have been chaplains — special envoys of faith. Carrying no weapons, they bring peace, comfort and blessings to those in harm’s way.

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos