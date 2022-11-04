CHURCH: “The church is not a building;
the church is not a steeple:
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
CHURCH: “The church is not a building;
the church is not a steeple:
the church is not a resting place;
the church is a people.”
The Era recently published an article about the Smethport United Methodist Church’s celebration of 202 years in existence. A reader contacted the newsroom in response with a list of individuals who tirelessly worked throughout the years in support of the church, which we would like to share:
Two names that immediately come to mind are Janet Jaksetic and the late, Carol Ball. Janet has played the organ for at least 60 years and Carol directed the choir for that many years.
These parishioners have served for over 50 years: the late Hannah Mencer (lay leader), Bill Miller (general “go-to” guy who shoveled walks, moved tables, etc.), Barb Maynard (choir and memorial fund), Florence Carter (choir), the late Everett Engstrom (choir), Trudy Comes (Sunday School teacher), Gail McBride (lay leader) and Sylvia Herzog (bell choir and all-’round pillar of the church!).
During Oct. 16 anniversary festivities at the church, an impressive display of church memorabilia was created by Susan Ball, in part as a memorial for her late mother, Carol. The celebratory picnic over the summer was hosted by Janelle and Kurt Raymond, which was enhanced by Janelle’s beautiful flower gardens.
There are too many names to mention here and my apologies to those whom I have missed.
The above information was provided by Barbara (Robey) Shackett.
For more information about The United Methodist Church of Smethport, visit https://smethportmethodist.umcchurches.org/.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.