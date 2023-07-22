FIRE: A century ago, July 21, 1923, an enormous and devastating fire ravaged the Salamanca, N.Y., business district on Main Street.
It was the most disastrous fire in the history of the city and swept through the business and residential districts, leaving at least 400 people homeless, City Hall gutted and more than a dozen businesses including theaters and several big buildings laid to waste.
When Fire Chief Asa Mendell realized his crew couldn’t cope alone, firefighters from all around — including Bradford — were called in to help. The fire burned for hours. The damage was placed at between $500,000 and $1 million. In today’s dollars, it would be between $9 million and $18 million.
There were no recorded fatalities, but Mayor Henry F. McCann and Fire Chief Mendell felt some heat by way of a scandal alleging negligence, which led to Mendell’s firing and McCann losing his bid for re-election.
McCann, only two months before the fire, had urged that the city dissolve the 200-man volunteer fire department and, in its place, create a five-member paid department to be supplemented with only 85 volunteers. While McCann later admitted he’d been negligent, he placed most of the blame on the city aldermen and fire company leaders.
Mendell, it was discovered, was not even in the city on that day, as he took the day off to camp. It was further discovered some of the department’s equipment had not been put into immediate operation when the fire broke out because some of it had not been oiled or filled with fuel for several weeks. Chief Mendell never proved his innocence and left to take a fire position in Bradford.