REENACTMENT of the French and Indian War will take place June 10 and 11 in Cook Forest, about an hour’s drive from Bradford.
Local resident, John Kijowski, stopped in to let us know about this event.
Pennsylvania Magazine featured this event in their May-June edition. In it Michael Kijowski stated, “History is nuanced, yet we create our own narrative and fall back to those stories. Even though the war was ultimately a battle between two imperial powers, the French and British were fighting over someone else’s backyard.”
Michael Kijowski, a 1984 BAHS graduate who now resides in Pittsburgh, will join his unit, the Compagnie Franches de la Marine Duma, and other French and Indian reenactors in the wilderness flintlock battle, as they face their British counterparts together with their Algonquian Native allies.
“For observers, the scene is surreal, as if they have been transported back in time more than 250 years,” Per the periodical. “Although no actual battles took place specifically in Cook Forest during the war, American Indians were settled throughout the area, and French-Canadian explorer and marine Pierre Joseph Celoron de Blainsville conducted expeditions along the Allegheny River to strengthen French territorial claims.”
The French and Indian War raged from 1754 to 1763.
Michael Kijowski said in the magazine, “You can’t teach people everything they need to know about the French and Indian War in a reenactment, but if someone asks questions, goes home, reads an article and looks up something on the internet, what more could you want? …Sometimes history inspires us to go and do more research.”
For more information, call (814) 744-8407.