ADAGES. A reader recently submitted the photo below, of the brilliantly red skies over Bradford during the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.
There is an old adage, you may have heard before, which says “Red sky at night sailor’s (or shepherd’s) delight. Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning.” The adage refers to mild, somewhat nice weather following a red night sky and stormy weather accompanying the red morning sky.
This adage or proverb seems to echo throughout history. In the Bible, in Matthew XVI: 2-3, Jesus said, “When in evening, ye say, it will be fair weather: For the sky is red. And in the morning, it will be foul weather today; for the sky is red and lowering.”
William Shakespeare also echoed the sentiments in his play Venus and Adonis when he stated, “Like a red morn that ever yet betokened, Wreck to the seaman, tempest to the field, Sorrow to the shepherds, woe unto the birds, Gusts and foul flaws to herdsmen and to herds.”
These types of lore involving the weather have been around for centuries, since people needed to predict the weather and plan their activities (especially before the modern age of reviewing weather on the nightly News). For instance, sailors relied on the weather to navigate their ships and needed to be wary of stormy or inclement weather before their journey. Farmers or shepherds rely on the weather to plant and sow their crops.