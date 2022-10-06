Red Sky
Era photo by Tom Huntoon

ADAGES. A reader recently submitted the photo below, of the brilliantly red skies over Bradford during the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1.

There is an old adage, you may have heard before, which says “Red sky at night sailor’s (or shepherd’s) delight. Red sky in morning, sailor’s warning.” The adage refers to mild, somewhat nice weather following a red night sky and stormy weather accompanying the red morning sky.

