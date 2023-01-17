BEWARE RODENTS. Pest control experts from The Pest Dude released a warning to Pennsylvania homeowners: rats are predicted to “plague Pa. homes in the fourth week of January,” as they seek shelter from the extreme cold.
“Rodents, above all other pests, are a public health concern as they can cause considerable damage to both residential and business premises. Not only can they damage the structures of both residential and business properties, but they can also significantly affect a business’ reputation,” explained Zachary Smith, owner of The Pest Dude.
“As temperatures continue to drop, we’re seeing an increase in service calls as rats continue looking for somewhere warm to spend the winter. While most of us may associate rats with sewers and holes in the ground, brown rats are very nimble climbers, and can be found in attics and inside walls,” Smith continued.
According to Smith, Pa. homeowners should be wary of nests and/or nesting materials, droppings of excrement and gnaw marks. Nesting materials can be anything from shredded attic insulation, cardboard or any other soft material, like newspaper.
Historically, the second half of January is typically the coldest in the year. The Pest Dude experts warn that an increase in rat invasions is caused by the animals seeking warmer sheltered spaces, such as attics and basements.
They have provided the following tips on how to prevent or deal with a possible rodent invasion:
- Seal entry points to your home;
- Trim all trees at least three feet away from the roof line;
- Check vents;
- Clean up debris piles;
- Clean up rats’ favorite food such as fruits;
- Introduce natural predators; and
- Try repellents/hazing.