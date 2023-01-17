BEWARE RODENTS. Pest control experts from The Pest Dude released a warning to Pennsylvania homeowners: rats are predicted to “plague Pa. homes in the fourth week of January,” as they seek shelter from the extreme cold.

“Rodents, above all other pests, are a public health concern as they can cause considerable damage to both residential and business premises. Not only can they damage the structures of both residential and business properties, but they can also significantly affect a business’ reputation,” explained Zachary Smith, owner of The Pest Dude.

