TREAT, NO TRICKS: We get some interesting emails here at RTS. We tend to learn a lot from them, like the existence of the The Popcorn Board.
The Popcorn Board is a non-profit organization and a Research and Promotion (R&P) Program funded by U.S. popcorn processors to raise awareness of popcorn as a versatile, whole-grain snack. There’s a website for it at Popcorn.org
They have recipes, like this one for Hot Honey Butter Popcorn. Sounds tasty.
“Perfectly balanced between sweet and spicy, this tasty popcorn treat will tantalize your taste buds in the most wonderful way.”
2 tablespoons packed brown sugar
2 tablespoons sriracha hot sauce
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Place popcorn in a large bowl.
In a small saucepan set over medium-high heat, stir together brown sugar, butter, honey, hot sauce and vanilla; bring to a boil while stirring. Cook, stirring frequently, for 2 to 3 minutes or until mixture is syrupy and has thickened slightly.
Drizzle hot honey butter over popcorn and sprinkle with sea salt; toss to evenly coat. Serve immediately.
Tip: Substitute sriracha hot sauce with your favorite hot sauce. Try buffalo wing sauce, chipotle pepper hot sauce, Ninja Squirrel, Texas Pete, Tapatio, Frank’s or piri-piri hot sauce.
They offer less spicy offerings, as well, and seasonal favorites like pumpkin spice latte popcorn. There’s flavor combinations and recipes available for garlic herb and butter, mint chocolate chip, bacon and cheesy, cheesy popcorn, chili lime, cinnamon sugar kettle corn and grab and go pizza popcorn.