SNACKS. Today, January 19, is a day to celebrate one of those snacks that is highly adaptable with endless recipes and flavor combinations, it’s National POPCORN Day.

Buttered, salted, kettled, drizzled with caramel, popcorn is so versatile, but did you know that the corn we eat and the corn we pop are actually two different types of maize (or corn?). In fact, the corn found on the dinner table is most likely unable to be popped at all. Actually, only one form of maize is able to be popped, to become popcorn — Zea mays everta. This particular maize variety has small ears, and the kernels burst open when exposed to any kind of dry heat which wasn’t even discovered until 1948.

